Naomi Broady reaches first WTA semi-finals in Quebec

Naomi Broady has been as high as 138 in the world rankings

Britain's Naomi Broady will play in the first WTA semi-final of her career after reaching the last four of the Quebec City Challenge.

Stockport-born Broady, 25, won 3-6 7-5 6-3 in her quarter-final against Anna Tatishvili of the United States.

The British number three, who is ranked 157th in the world, will now face Latvian teenager Jelena Ostapenko.

Broady lost in qualifying for the tournament, but has since made the most of being given a 'lucky loser' spot.

Earlier this summer, she won an ITF event in Landisville and reached the last 16 at the Citi Open in Washington DC before failing to qualify for the US Open.