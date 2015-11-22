ATP World Tour Finals: David Beckham among stars in London

London has been the centre of the tennis universe this week with the world's top eight men's players competing in the ATP World Tour finals.

Here we take a look a some of the photos of the week from the 02 Arena.

Family affair - the Beckhams

David Beckham, with his sons Cruz and Romeo, paid a visit on Saturday

Former England football captain David Beckham, looking typically cool, continues to provide evidence that life begins at 40.

The ex-Manchester United midfielder, born just eight miles away in Leytonstone, brought sons Cruz and Romeo along for both sessions on Saturday.

Strictly meets rugby

TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher was sat next to rugby union player Danny Cipriani

Celebrities have been flocking to the east London venue all week - with actor Hugh Grant and former France and Arsenal striker Thierry Henry among those in attendance on Saturday night.

Sale fly-half Danny Cipriani may have missed out on selection for England's Rugby World Cup campaign, but at least he got to see some top sporting action here.

The Iceman cometh

Roger Federer makes a dramatic entrance at the London arena

Roger Federer is a veteran of the event, and smoulders through the dry ice as he makes his entrance on to court.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old Swiss competes in his 10th final - and will be seeking a seventh title when he takes on Serbia's world number one Novak Djokovic.

Leading the way

Novak Djokovic lost to Roger Federer in the group stage but has his chance for revenge on Sunday

Djokovic has been treating London as a second home in recent years, judged by his winning record here and at Wimbledon.

On Sunday, he will be seeking a fourth straight World Tour Finals title, although it will be no walkover like last year when Federer was a late withdrawal through injury.

Guess who's back? Super Mac

Australia's Lleyton Hewitt, John McEnroe and retired British doubles specialist Ross Hutchins watched Andy Murray in action against Rafael Nadal

Back in the days when this concluded with a best-of-five sets final (rather than three) in the United States, John McEnroe was a two-time winner.

The American, who beat Ivan Lendl in straight sets in the 1983 and 1984 finals, may now be a greying 56-year-old but he looked in good form when visiting as a spectator.

All a blur

Rafael Nadal won all three group matches before a semi-final defeat by Djokovic

Another popular figure is Rafael Nadal, who bounced back to something like his old form in the event.

The Spaniard defeated Stan Wawrinka, Andy Murray and David Ferrer to top his group, before succumbing to Djokovic in the semi-finals.

End of the road for Murray - Part one

Close call: Jamie Murray and John Peers lost out to Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan

It was a case of doubles trouble for Jamie Murray and partner John Peers as they blew five match points to bow out of the doubles against the world number one Bryan brothers.

"We blew it," said Murray. He and Australian Peers were playing together for the last time before pairing up with new partners in 2016.

End of the road for Murray - Part two

Broken: Murray smashed his racquet during Friday's loss to Wawrinka

The racquet of Jamie's brother Andy took a battering as he let out his frustration during Friday night's defeat by Wawrinka which ended his participation in the event.

But Murray's early exit could be a blessing in disguise for Great Britain's Davis Cup team if he turns up fresh for their final against Belgium next weekend.