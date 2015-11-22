ATP World Tour Finals: David Beckham among stars in London
-
- From the section Tennis
London has been the centre of the tennis universe this week with the world's top eight men's players competing in the ATP World Tour finals.
Here we take a look a some of the photos of the week from the 02 Arena.
Family affair - the Beckhams
Former England football captain David Beckham, looking typically cool, continues to provide evidence that life begins at 40.
The ex-Manchester United midfielder, born just eight miles away in Leytonstone, brought sons Cruz and Romeo along for both sessions on Saturday.
Strictly meets rugby
Celebrities have been flocking to the east London venue all week - with actor Hugh Grant and former France and Arsenal striker Thierry Henry among those in attendance on Saturday night.
Sale fly-half Danny Cipriani may have missed out on selection for England's Rugby World Cup campaign, but at least he got to see some top sporting action here.
The Iceman cometh
Roger Federer is a veteran of the event, and smoulders through the dry ice as he makes his entrance on to court.
On Sunday, the 34-year-old Swiss competes in his 10th final - and will be seeking a seventh title when he takes on Serbia's world number one Novak Djokovic.
Leading the way
Djokovic has been treating London as a second home in recent years, judged by his winning record here and at Wimbledon.
On Sunday, he will be seeking a fourth straight World Tour Finals title, although it will be no walkover like last year when Federer was a late withdrawal through injury.
Guess who's back? Super Mac
Back in the days when this concluded with a best-of-five sets final (rather than three) in the United States, John McEnroe was a two-time winner.
The American, who beat Ivan Lendl in straight sets in the 1983 and 1984 finals, may now be a greying 56-year-old but he looked in good form when visiting as a spectator.
All a blur
Another popular figure is Rafael Nadal, who bounced back to something like his old form in the event.
The Spaniard defeated Stan Wawrinka, Andy Murray and David Ferrer to top his group, before succumbing to Djokovic in the semi-finals.
End of the road for Murray - Part one
It was a case of doubles trouble for Jamie Murray and partner John Peers as they blew five match points to bow out of the doubles against the world number one Bryan brothers.
"We blew it," said Murray. He and Australian Peers were playing together for the last time before pairing up with new partners in 2016.
End of the road for Murray - Part two
The racquet of Jamie's brother Andy took a battering as he let out his frustration during Friday night's defeat by Wawrinka which ended his participation in the event.
But Murray's early exit could be a blessing in disguise for Great Britain's Davis Cup team if he turns up fresh for their final against Belgium next weekend.