Aljaz Bedene: Injury forces British number two to quit Auckland match

Bedene had five match points in the second set but failed to convert them

British number two Aljaz Bedene was forced to retire hurt in his opening match at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

The 26-year-old world number 49 took the first set 7-6 (7-5) against American Sam Querrey, having saved four break points.

The second set also went to a tie-break, which Querrey won 7-6 (10-8), but then Bedene withdrew when trailing 2-1 in the third.

The Briton had lost a three-hour semi-final in Chennai, India on Saturday.