Heather Watson loses in Hobart International last eight
Heather Watson saw the defence of her Hobart International title come to an end at the hands of Sweden's Johanna Larsson in the quarter-finals.
The British number two lost 3-6 6-4 6-4 to Larsson, ranked one place below her at 54 in the world.
It was Watson's second match of the day after she earlier wrapped up a three-set win over Romania's Monica Niculescu.
That match had taken three hours and 13 minutes over two days to complete.