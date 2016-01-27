BBC Sport - Andy Murray on Johanna Konta's Australian Open semi-final

'Konta has chance, but it will be tough'

Andy Murray believes Johanna Konta has a good chance of beating Angelique Kerber in their Australian Open semi-final on Thursday, but warns it will be "tough".

Konta became the first British woman to reach a Grand Slam semi-final since 1983, whilst Murray saw off Spain's David Ferrer to set up a last-four clash with Milos Raonic on Friday.

COVERAGE: Live radio and text commentary of Konta v Kerber, plus highlights on BBC TV and BBC Sport website on Thursday 28 January.

