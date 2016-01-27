Former French Open champion Sue Barker praises Johanna Konta for making the Australian Open semi-finals and says the British number one now has "no weaknesses" in her game.

Konta and Andy Murray have matched the achievement of British duo Barker and John Lloyd, who reached the last four at the Australian Open in 1977.

COVERAGE: Live radio and text commentary of Johanna Konta v Angelique Kerber, plus highlights on BBC TV and BBC Sport website on Thursday, 28 January.