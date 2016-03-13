Indian Wells: Andy Murray & Johanna Konta win at BNP Paribas Open

Murray is playing his first ATP tournament since becoming a father last month

World number two Andy Murray beat Spain's Marcel Granollers 6-4 7-6 (7-3) to reach the third round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

The Briton, 28, recovered from 3-1 down to take the first set despite hitting just one winner, before clinching victory in a second-set tie-break.

Murray will face Argentina's Federico Delbonis in the next round.

Earlier, British women's number one Johanna Konta beat Madison Brengle 6-4 6-0 in 64 minutes.

Murray comes through gusty contest

Second seed Murray took a while to adjust to the windy conditions in Indian Wells but after dropping serve in the first set, he swept through four games to take control.

Granollers, who had lost five of his previous six matches against the Scot, saved five break points in the second but could not hang on in the tie-break.

"It was very different conditions to what I have been practising and playing in over the past five weeks, against a tough, unorthodox player," said Murray.

"He's got quite a different game. He's a very smart player, as well, an intelligent player, and often makes the right decisions."

Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka was among the others to progress, along with Czech sixth seed Tomas Berdych, who beat Juan Martin del Potro 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 as the Argentine continues his return from a serious wrist injury.

Australian 24th seed Nick Kyrgios was docked a point for swearing in his 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 defeat by Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Kyrgios sat down alongside Australia Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt after being docked a point

The 20-year-old from Canberra was later asked about compatriot Bernard Tomic's suggestion that he faked an illness to avoid playing in Australia's Davis Cup tie last week against the United States.

"I'm just a bit disappointed," said Kyrgios.

"We haven't really talked about it, but I'm not really going to say too much about it. He's a great guy and a great player."

No Kerber rematch for Konta

Konta, seeded 25, won the last eight games to record her first victory in four attempts over her American opponent.

She next faces Denisa Allertova after the Czech player shocked Australian Open champion - and Konta's semi-final conqueror in Melbourne - Angelique Kerber 7-5 7-5.

Konta, who won 24 of the 31 points contested in the second set and broke Brengle five times in the match, said: "Every single point we have played in the past has always been a battle, so I consider this a really good win."

Konta is at a career-high ranking of 26 in the world

German second seed Kerber has now lost both WTA matches since winning her first Grand Slam title in Australia.

Spanish fourth seed and Wimbledon finalist Garbine Muguruza lost 7-5 6-1 to American Christina McHale, while China's Zhang Shuai beat Danish 20th seed Caroline Wozniacki 4-6 7-6 (10-8) 7-5 in three hours and 24 minutes - the longest WTA match of 2016 so far.