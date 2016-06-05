Andy Murray 'needs rest' after French Open loss to Novak Djokovic

Media playback is not supported on this device My body needs to recover - Andy Murray

Andy Murray will prioritise rest and recovery before Wimbledon following a gruelling clay-court season that ended in defeat in the French Open final.

"I have never had a clay-court season like that one, never won that many matches," he said after Sunday's loss to Novak Djokovic in Paris.

"I need to rest and allow my body to recover."

Murray's next tournament is on the grass of Queen's Club, when he defends his title at the Aegon Championships.

The British number one has appeared at the Wimbledon warm-up in London for the past eight years and will be the main draw again when it starts on 13 June.

Andy Murray's mother Judy posted a picture of herself after the match with Novak Djokovic's mother. "Mums. Grannies. Friends. Me and Djana Djokovic. Toasting our sons," she wrote.

Murray's run at the French Open followed appearances in the finals of the Italian and Madrid Opens. He also made the last four of the Monte Carlo Masters.

Murray spent more than 20 hours on court during his campaign at Roland Garros, after coming through five-set meetings in the first two rounds.

"I played in such difficult conditions over the past couple of weeks - heavy slow, physical matches," he said.

"I need to recover a bit before getting back on the grass and training again."

An extra week between the end of the French Open and the start of Wimbledon was introduced for the first time in 2015.

Djokovic has won the Wimbledon title for the past two years.

He usually opts to play in lower-profile exhibition events as part of a more gentle transition between clay and grass.

Service with a grimace

Murray, 29, says his inconsistent serving was the most apparent weakness in his 24th defeat in 34 career meetings with Djokovic.

The Scot landed with 61% of his first serves in winning the first set, but that success rate fell to 46% over the following three sets.

"If you don't serve well it is going to make things tough," Murray said.

Murray made 64% of his first serves in his three-set win over Djokovic in the 2013 Wimbledon final.

Djokovic turns sights to calendar slam

After becoming the eighth man to win all four of the Grand Slam events and only the third to hold them all simultaneously, Djokovic said he was aiming for a new landmark.

Djokovic's Grand Slam dominance Australian Open French Open Wimbledon US Open 2014 Stan Wawrinka Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Marin Cilic 2015 Novak Djokovic Stan Wawrinka Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic 2016 Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic

If the Serb successfully defends his Wimbledon and US Open titles later this year, he would become the first man since Australian great Rod Laver in 1969 to complete a Grand Slam clean sweep in a single calendar year.

"I don't want to sound arrogant, but I think everything is achievable in life," said Djokovic, who has now won 12 Grand Slam titles.

Three-time French Open champion Gustavo Kuerten identified just one weakness in the world number one's game - his celebration.

Djokovic traced a heart in the Roland Garros clay after his win, just as Kuerten did after beating Alex Corretja in 2001.

"He asked me for permission," said Kuerten. "But mine was a little bit better."

Djokovic's effort after his win over Murray...