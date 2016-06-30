Wimbledon 2016: Britain's Dan Evans to face Roger Federer in third round

Media playback is not supported on this device Evans v Dolgopolov - five best shots

Britain's Dan Evans will face seven-time champion Roger Federer at Wimbledon after beating Ukrainian 30th seed Alexandr Dolgopolov.

Evans, 26, is through to the third round of a Grand Slam for only the second time after playing superbly to win 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 6-1 on court two.

He next faces Federer, who beat British qualifier Marcus Willis in round two.

"It's going to be good fun and an amazing experience to face Federer," said Evans, the world number 91.

"I have got to prepare like I have a chance to win the match.

"I have to put to the back of my mind that he is one of the best players ever to play the game."

The British number four had never won a match at Wimbledon before this year, but ended that run by beating Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round.

Evans reached the third round of the US Open as a qualifier in 2013

Evans, from Solihull, is good friends with Willis, the world number 772 who had a remarkable run through qualifying before losing to Federer on Wednesday.

Asked if he would seek advice from Willis about playing the 17-time Grand Slam champion, Evans joked: "No. He lost in three straight [sets]. No advice needed."

Evans' previous run to the third round of a Grand Slam came at the US Open in 2013, when he beat Kei Nishikori and Bernard Tomic before losing to Tommy Robredo.

The Englishman practised with Federer during that week and would have played the Swiss had he got past Robredo.

Evans admitted he had been "a bit starstruck" by Federer, but three years on he plans to give the former world number one a real test.

"It's not a day out for me, to be honest with you," he said.

"It's a chance. It's a good opportunity. It's not a Lord Mayor's show. It's a good chance tomorrow. I'm taking it seriously."

Analysis

Nick Bollettieri, legendary tennis coach: "There is no lack of ability with Dan Evans, it is the mind going up and down and in all directions. If you don't take care of that opportunity now, he'll probably never have it again."

Miles Maclagan, former coach to Andy Murray: "Dan Evans today produced a really, really good performance. He looked so composed. There are so many facets to his game and if he can start getting his mind into a good place more often he can really achieve something in this game."