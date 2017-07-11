Wimbledon 2017: Novak Djokovic beats Adrian Mannarino to reach quarter-finals

Media playback is not supported on this device Djokovic beats Mannarino to reach quarters - best shots

Wimbledon 2017 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July Starts: 11:30 BST Live: Coverage across BBC TV, BBC Radio and BBC Sport website with further coverage on Red Button, Connected TVs and app. Click for full times.

Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a straight-set victory over France's Adrian Mannarino.

In a match delayed from Monday, the world number four beat Mannarino - who is ranked 51st in the world - 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 in two hours and 13 minutes.

The Serb appeared unhappy with the condition of Centre Court and also received treatment on his right shoulder during the match.

The 30-year-old will face Czech 11th seed Tomas Berdych in the last eight.

When asked about his shoulder, Djokovic told BBC Sport: "We'll see. It has something which has been dragging back and forth for a while, but I am still managing to play."

Media playback is not supported on this device Wimbledon 2017: Konta makes history, rain chaos at SW19 & Djokovic roars on

The match was due to be played on Monday on Court One but was postponed following Rafa Nadal and Gilles Muller's four hour and 48 minute tie.

The decision to postpone the match until Tuesday, rather than play it on Centre Court after Roger Federer's victory on Monday over Grigor Dmitrov, was questioned by some, including Djokovic's wife Jelena.

There were early concerns over Mannarino's fitness, as the Frenchman looked to be struggling from the effects of playing two five-set matches on his way to the last 16.

He clutched at his hip as Djokovic broke in his first service game, and although he grew sufficiently into the match to save two set points, he was unable to prevent Djokovic taking the first set in 37 minutes.

A double fault from Djokovic and some loose play allowed the Frenchman to break in the second set and eventually force a tie-break, but the 12-time Grand Slam champion came through the extra points with ease.

Djokovic is a three-time champion at Wimbledon, winning in 2011, 2014 and 2015

However, there were some concerns for Djokovic, who twice requested attention from the doctor before calling a medical time-out in the final set.

He looked increasingly uncomfortable with his shoulder, flexing it after he double-faulted on match point, before eventually serving out the match to remain unbeaten on grass this year.

"I mentioned there is a hole in the middle of the court to the umpire and he asked me to show him, which I did at the end. He was not too pleased," Djokovic added.

"The courts are not that great this year, many players feel the same. I am sure the groundsmen are the best in the world, but grass is the most complex surface to maintain."