This entry is now closed for comments.
Well done Sloane Stephens on a deserved victory. Great comeback in third set from 3-1 down. I think she will beat Williams in the semi's and she has got better as the tournament has gone on. I am sure there will be plenty more grunting and screaming going on which is now a part of the womens game. The umpire should stop it. The doper cheat Sharapova could be heard in Manhattan.
I don't understand why the third set decider should end on a tie-break, disapponting way for a match to end-it should be the first to eight games with a lead of two.
9. Posted by PatrickI agree with you but, apparently, the reason they don't go for everyone playing 5 sets is that you would need more time to complete a grand slam. Otherwise, you'd need to have less players in the main draw and I think the men who play 5 sets but are allowed to enter would prefer that than being told they haven't made the cut because more time is needed for women's matches.
Stephens is so cool, so calm, yet so swift with her plays. She's just a delight to watch. If only she could learn to show some aggression in her games, then she'll rule the female tennis world. That game was a wonderful show case of the beauty of female tennis as Sevastova also showed why she's so highly rated.
Anyone who comes back from an injury and gets back into the top 40 again deserves credit. People like Laura Robson need to work harder or get a new coach. Other players, like Stephens here and Del Potro manage it but they work their socks off to get back.
Interesting how there's no mention of the match time - at just under two and a half hours, that's probably the longest women's match in the singles this year. Yet it seems every men's match report tells you how long they play. Is it because the men tend to have much longer matches, often over two and a half hours as the rule rather than the exception? Why is that?
@2,7 the US Open has had a 5th set tie break since 1970. It is basically there to make sure the matches don't mess up the US TV schedule, which frankly is a rubbish reason.
Makemdude it also confuses a Geordie, I thought all gran slams were the same as Wimbledon
Great play Sloane, pressure of being next Serena probably hindered earlier part of career but nice to see it's finally coming together for her. I still think her game could do with a bit of variety to compete with very best on a consistent basis. Serve is still work in progress but at 24, this could be the year
@2 for decades
Should have postponed the whole tournament until murray is fit
Great to see Stephens back.
Since when has the final set been a tie breaker?
Not bad, Stephens. Not bad at all.
You must sign in to rate comments
Close
Comments
Comment number 14. Posted by Finkelsteinon 6 Sept 2017 07:42
Well done Sloane Stephens on a deserved victory. Great comeback in third set from 3-1 down. I think she will beat Williams in the semi's and she has got better as the tournament has gone on. I am sure there will be plenty more grunting and screaming going on which is now a part of the womens game. The umpire should stop it. The doper cheat Sharapova could be heard in Manhattan.
Comment number 13. Posted by Ritetumion 5 Sept 2017 23:24
I don't understand why the third set decider should end on a tie-break, disapponting way for a match to end-it should be the first to eight games with a lead of two.
Comment number 12. Posted by Gabon 5 Sept 2017 23:07
9. Posted by Patrick
I agree with you but, apparently, the reason they don't go for everyone playing 5 sets is that you would need more time to complete a grand slam. Otherwise, you'd need to have less players in the main draw and I think the men who play 5 sets but are allowed to enter would prefer that than being told they haven't made the cut because more time is needed for women's matches.
Comment number 11. Posted by Onchaon 5 Sept 2017 22:55
Stephens is so cool, so calm, yet so swift with her plays. She's just a delight to watch. If only she could learn to show some aggression in her games, then she'll rule the female tennis world. That game was a wonderful show case of the beauty of female tennis as Sevastova also showed why she's so highly rated.
Comment number 10. Posted by Gabon 5 Sept 2017 22:46
Anyone who comes back from an injury and gets back into the top 40 again deserves credit.
People like Laura Robson need to work harder or get a new coach. Other players, like Stephens here and Del Potro manage it but they work their socks off to get back.
Comment number 9. Posted by Patrickon 5 Sept 2017 22:42
Interesting how there's no mention of the match time - at just under two and a half hours, that's probably the longest women's match in the singles this year. Yet it seems every men's match report tells you how long they play. Is it because the men tend to have much longer matches, often over two and a half hours as the rule rather than the exception? Why is that?
Comment number 8. Posted by Gunderfulon 5 Sept 2017 22:42
@2,7 the US Open has had a 5th set tie break since 1970. It is basically there to make sure the matches don't mess up the US TV schedule, which frankly is a rubbish reason.
Comment number 7. Posted by grahameon 5 Sept 2017 22:37
Makemdude it also confuses a Geordie, I thought all gran slams were the same as Wimbledon
Comment number 6. Posted by fredoskion 5 Sept 2017 22:25
Great play Sloane, pressure of being next Serena probably hindered earlier part of career but nice to see it's finally coming together for her. I still think her game could do with a bit of variety to compete with very best on a consistent basis. Serve is still work in progress but at 24, this could be the year
Comment number 5. Posted by Champ20nson 5 Sept 2017 22:25
@2 for decades
Comment number 4. Posted by stephen malkmuson 5 Sept 2017 22:24
Should have postponed the whole tournament until murray is fit
Comment number 3. Posted by tezon 5 Sept 2017 22:23
Great to see Stephens back.
Comment number 2. Posted by mackemdudeon 5 Sept 2017 22:17
Since when has the final set been a tie breaker?
Comment number 1. Posted by a_proud_devilon 5 Sept 2017 21:57
Not bad, Stephens. Not bad at all.
You must sign in to rate comments
Close