Comment number 103. Posted by Kayon 8 Sept 2017 19:14
Anne...we must be same generation, 68 was my first Wimbledon, 'Nasty' was my first hero but he didn't come close to John! I got what Pat Cash was saying, it isn't in the spirit of the game, reason why I can't tolerate Nishikori who does it relentlessly. Hope you're right about Rafa! I don't get the anti Murray brigade either, at least we agree about him!
Comment number 102. Posted by Anneon 8 Sept 2017 17:48
Kay: well spotted, and a great call about Bjorn! The greatest lol. I have watched tennis since 1969 when our scary headmaster decided we should all watch Roger Taylor at Wimbledon one sunny afternoon! Yes we should enjoy them while we can, I hope Andy gets fit again, he's brilliant.
Comment number 101. Posted by Anneon 8 Sept 2017 17:42
Kay: Many of the old guard prefer Federer's style - Laver, Rosewall etc. Newcombe is pro-Rafa. Frew McMillan has been a big fan since Fed's teenage years. Yes Pat is not a fan - "cheat!" Bit ott I thought. Agree that Roger's ran out of steam atm, while Rafa is fresh.
Nadal will likely get past 20 slams, - who's to stop him? The generations after the big-5? You don't need to worry too much!
Comment number 100. Posted by Kayon 8 Sept 2017 17:39
Anne...I imagine you were/would've been (depending on how old you are!) a Borg fan? While I loved watching him play, it was always Macca for me! Trust me I'm not one for baseliners but I just find Federer repetitive. Great that we have the variety and won't we miss them when they retire!
Comment number 99. Posted by Anneon 8 Sept 2017 17:20
Kay lol we all get called idiot on here, usually by the other ones! Roger is very smug, but so what?
I enjoy Rafa's matches, and am equally nervous whenever Federer faces Nadal, or Djokovic. I like Federer's style, because he is a shot maker in the old style, a throw back to a bygone era, playing against a generation that has produced so many baseliners. They are too repetitive for my taste..
Comment number 98. Posted by Kayon 8 Sept 2017 16:29
Anne..both are obviously incredible for the sport and we can't help who we do and do not like! That aside, I think Federer looked his age this week and think time may have caught up on him. I always support Rafa and usually get nervous at the though of him playing Fed but this time I didn't and think Rafa would've had too much and really beat him.Just my opinion before I get called an idiot again!
Comment number 97. Posted by Kayon 8 Sept 2017 16:22
Anne it's something I've always noticed during tournaments, they'll say Federer has achieved the most but then go on to say about liking Rafa. Have heard John McEnroe saying he'd go for Rafa but then there's the leftie thing. Andy Murray has always said Rafa's his favourite player and I don't think there can be any doubt about Pat Cash! I love tennis but genuinely have never liked watching Federer
Comment number 96. Posted by Anneon 8 Sept 2017 15:24
Kay - Annabelle Croft is ever so slightly partial. I take your point that in the media Rafa comes across as more modest than Roger. I enjoy watching them both, we have been spoilt for many years. I prefer Federer because his shot making is more elegant than Rafa - or anyone else.
Out of interest which pundits have you heard quoting Rafa as their favourite player, or even Novak?
Comment number 95. Posted by Kayon 8 Sept 2017 13:53
Anne. Apart from Sue Barker I can't think of a pundit who says Federer is their favourite player.
Comment number 94. Posted by Anneon 8 Sept 2017 12:16
@ 91 Kay: " I've noticed many pundits and players acknowledge he's achieved the most but rarely quote him as their favourite player"
Really? Which pundits?
Comment number 93. Posted by inherenton 8 Sept 2017 12:16
class??? go back to school
Comment number 92. Posted by Yasiron 8 Sept 2017 11:35
Its a real shame. If not for his injury a few weeks ago hampering his preparation I think he would have cruised to the semi's. Its part and parcel of the game however- hopefully he can finish the year strongly.
Comment number 91. Posted by Kayon 8 Sept 2017 08:53
Toni, was just checking as I wasn't sure from your reply. I couldn't agree more with your comments about Federer, and some of his fans. I find he comes across quite arrogantly most of the time, and I find him unexciting and boring to watch! Give me Rafa and Del Potro any day. I've noticed many pundits and players acknowledge he's achieved the most but rarely quote him as their favourite player
