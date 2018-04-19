US Open: Amazon to show Grand Slam online in UK & Ireland from 2018

The 2018 US Open will take place at Flushing Meadows from 27 August to 9 September

The US Open will only be broadcast on the internet in the United Kingdom and Ireland because Amazon has secured the rights to the Grand Slam event.

The five-year deal will begin with this year's tournament, which begins on 27 August at Flushing Meadows in New York.

It will be available to watch live and on demand for members of Amazon Prime Video, its internet video service.

Amazon will also broadcast 37 ATP Tour events, including nine Masters tournaments, from 2019.

Anyone with an Amazon Prime membership will be able to access the coverage on Prime Video, which gives members unlimited streaming of films and TV episodes.

Members will also have on-demand access to matches, highlights and news conferences.

Amazon takes over the US Open rights from Eurosport, which will continue to show the event in the rest of Europe for the next five years.