BBC Sport - Fed Cup: Johanna Konta's shot of the day as she beats Japan's Kurumi Nara
Magnificent stuff - Konta beats Nara in Fed Cup
- From the section Tennis
Watch Johanna Konta's "magnificent" shot from her 6-4 6-2 win over Japan's Kurumi Nara during GB's Fed Cup promotion play-off in Japan.
Coverage: Live TV streaming on the BBC Sport website and mobile app, BBC Radio 5 live updates, plus live text commentary on 22 April
Available to UK users only.