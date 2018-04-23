Lawn Tennis Association wants to double number of British female coaches

Judy Murray, who coached Heather Watson for a brief spell in 2016, is one of Britain's highest profile female tennis coaches

The Lawn Tennis Association says it wants to double the number of female tennis coaches in Britain to 1,600 in the next five years.

The LTA, the governing body in Britain, outlined the plans at its Women's Coach Conference in Birmingham.

"I believe that girls respond better to female role models," Judy Murray, Britain's former Fed Cup captain, said.

"The LTA want to see more female coaches who can encourage girls to take up, and stay in, sport."

The LTA says the aim of the conference is to "promote opportunities for women and girls to get into coaching, create networking practices and inspire more women and girls to take on the coaching qualifications pathway".

Speakers included Murray, former British number two Jo Ward, 2012 Olympic rowing champion and chair of UK Sport Dame Katherine Grainger, and BBC Sport's Gabby Logan.