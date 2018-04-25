Tennis match-fixing: 'Tsunami' of corruption at lower levels says report

A "tsunami" of match-fixing is plaguing lower-level tennis events, says a long-awaited report into corruption in the sport.

But the Independent Review Panel (IRP) has found no evidence of a cover up of these issues by governing bodies or the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU).

The report also shows no evidence of top-level players being implicated.

The panel - which BBC Sport understands cost close to £20m to fund - spoke to more than 100 players for the report.

Wednesday's report says there is a "very significant" corruption problem at "lower and middle levels of the sport" and especially in the men's game.

It found "some evidence of some issues" at higher levels, such as Grand Slams and Tour events, but the evidence does not reveal a "widespread problem" in elite professional tennis.

The panel made several recommendations to tackle corruption because it believes the current system used by the TIU and international governing bodies is "inadequate to deal with the nature and extent of the problem now faced".

Investigation at Grand Slams were deemed "insufficient" by the report, while other enquiries were "inappropriate or ineffective, resulting in missed opportunities".

The ATP, the organisational body of men's professional tennis, were also found to be guilty of "failing to exhaust potential leads before ending investigations".

The IRP was set up in January 2016 after a BBC and BuzzFeed News investigation uncovered suspected illegal betting.