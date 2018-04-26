Barcelona Open: Rafael Nadal beats Guillermo Garcia Lopez to reach quarters

From the section

Rafael Nadal won his first Barcelona title in 2005

World number one Rafael Nadal eased past Spanish compatriot Guillermo Garcia Lopez to reach the Barcelona Open quarter-finals.

The defending champion came through 6-1 6-3 to extend his Open era record to 40 consecutive sets won on clay.

The 31-year-old, who has won the title 10 times, will face Slovakian qualifier Martin Klizan in the last eight.

Klizan followed up his second-round win over Novak Djokovic by beating Spain's Feliciano Lopez 6-1 6-4.

Elsewhere, second seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria saved two match points to beat Tunisia's Malek Jaziri 7-5 3-6 7-6 (10-8).

Dimitrov will now meet Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, who beat France's Adrian Mannarino 6-2 4-6 7-6 (8-6).

Dominic Thiem will play Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarters, after the Swiss third seed beat Slovakian Jozef Kovalik 7-6 (7-5) 6-2.

Tsitsipas, 19, knocked out Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4 7-5.

World number 10 David Goffin, from Belgium, came through 2-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-0 against Russia's Karen Khachanov to earn a last-eight draw against Roberto Bautista-Agut, who beat fellow Spaniard Pablo Andujar-Alba 6-4 6-1.