Coco Vandeweghe beats Caroline Garcia to reach Stuttgart final

Vandeweghe also saw off defending champion Laura Siegemund earlier in the event

World number 16 Coco Vandeweghe reached her maiden WTA singles final on clay with a 6-4 6-2 win over sixth seed Caroline Garcia in the Stuttgart Open.

The 26-year-old American recorded a straight sets win over world number one Simona Halep in the quarter-finals, and beat France's Garcia in 76 minutes.

Vandeweghe has won two WTA titles, both in the Netherlands on grass courts.

She will face either fifth-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova or Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in Sunday's final.

Vandeweghe is the first American to reach a WTA final in Stuttgart since Lindsay Davenport in 2005