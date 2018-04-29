Dan Evans reaches main draw in Glasgow on return from drugs ban

Evans looked stronger as Sunday's match went on

Glasgow Trophy Venue: Scotstoun Leisure Centre, Glasgow. Dates: 30 April-7 May Coverage: Watch live from Tuesday 1 May on Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Britain's Dan Evans continued his comeback from a drugs ban by securing a place in the main draw of the Challenger Tour event in Glasgow, and earning himself an ATP ranking again.

The 27-year-old is in his first event after serving a 12-month suspension for testing positive for cocaine.

Having defeated compatriot Ed Corrie on Saturday, he beat Irish world number 488 Sam Barry 6-4 6-1 to qualify.

Evans was previously ranked as high as 41st in the world.

He was given a wildcard for the event in Glasgow by the Lawn Tennis Association, and has only been back training for two months.

He came into the tournament unranked but is already guaranteed 885 euros (£780) in prize money and five ranking points, which would put him at about 1,200th in the world when the standings are updated a week on Monday.

Should Evans win the tournament, he would earn 12,250 euros (£10,785) and pick up 90 ranking points, putting him at about 425th.

Elsewhere, Evans' compatriot Dominic Inglot won his eighth ATP Tour title by winning the doubles with Croatia's Franko Skugor at the Hungarian Open.

The 32-year-old - ranked 63rd in the world in doubles - teamed up with Skugor in Budapest because regular partner Marcus Daniell is injured.

Inglot and Skugor came from a set down in the final to beat Dutchman Matwe Middelkoop and Andres Molteni of Argentina 6-7 (8-10) 6-1 10-8.

Live scores, schedule and results