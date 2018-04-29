Rafael Nadal beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 11th Barcelona Open title

Nadal will also seek an 11th French Open title on the clay at Roland Garros this year

World number one Rafael Nadal produced an imperious display to win his 11th Barcelona Open title with a 6-2 6-1 win over Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nadal, 31, who won his 400th clay-court match to reach the final, claimed two rapid breaks to take the first set in 40 minutes against the 19-year-old.

World number 63 Tsitsipas, playing the Spaniard for the first time, succumbed in 77 minutes.

Nadal has won 19 successive matches, and 46 consecutive sets, on clay.

After winning his 11th Monte Carlo title last weekend, this was his 55th title on clay - and the 77th overall in his illustrious career.

The crowd were later shown a compilation of Nadal's successes in the event.

He said: "It was emotional. I could never have dreamed of having a career like this.

"It is truly special to play here on this court. I really appreciate the support and hope it will happen for many more years."

Light drizzle interrupted the match in the first and second games and Tsitsipas, who will become the first Greek player to break into the world top 50, held to love in his opening service game.

But that proved to be as good as it would get for the the youngest Barcelona finalist since Nadal in 2005.

Tsitsipas beat world number seven Dominic Thiem and world number 10 David Goffin and did not drop a set en route to Sunday's showpiece, but committed 15 unforced errors in the first set alone.