French Open 2018: How many multiple singles champions can you name?

Rafael Nadal beat Stan Wawrinka in straight sets in the 2017 final to win his 10th French Open title

2018 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website

Are you a king of clay?

As Rafael Nadal seeks a record-extending 11th title at Roland Garros, we wondered how many other multiple French Open singles champions you can name.

Tennis players get a two-minute break between sets and so that is how long you've got to fill in your answers.

We're talking men and women's singles in the professional era - so 1968 onwards - and any wins before that do not count towards their total.

Players ready? Play!