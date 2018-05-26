French Open 2018: How many multiple singles champions can you name?
|2018 French Open
|Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June
|Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website
Are you a king of clay?
As Rafael Nadal seeks a record-extending 11th title at Roland Garros, we wondered how many other multiple French Open singles champions you can name.
Tennis players get a two-minute break between sets and so that is how long you've got to fill in your answers.
We're talking men and women's singles in the professional era - so 1968 onwards - and any wins before that do not count towards their total.
Players ready? Play!
How many multiple French Open singles champions can you name in two minutes?
|Answers