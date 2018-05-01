Wimbledon 2018: Prize money increases to £34m

Roger Federer won his eighth Wimbledon singles title last year

The Wimbledon singles champions will win £2.25m this year with organisers announcing the total prize pot will increase by 7.6% to £34m.

Last year's winners Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza took home £2.2m from the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

The total prize money is more than the 55m Australian dollars (£30m) offered by the Australian Open in January but slightly less than the French Open (£34.5m), starting later this month.

Wimbledon runs from 2 to 15 July.