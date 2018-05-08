Queen's 2018: Fever-Tree Championship to have its strongest line-up

Rafael Nadal won the French Open and Wimbledon either side of his 2008 Queen's title

The Fever-Tree Championship at Queen's is set to have its strongest line-up in its 128-year history with 17 of the top 30 taking part in the tournament.

World number one Rafael Nadal is one of six players from the top 10 who have signed up to play.

The others are Grigor Dimitrov, Marin Cilic, Juan Martin del Potro, Kevin Anderson and David Goffin.

Britain's five-time winner Andy Murray, who is currently injured, is also due to play in the event from 18-24 June.

The 30-year-old had hip surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open in January, and has targeted a comeback for the grass-court season.

Defending champion Feliciano Lopez has also been confirmed to play at Queen's.

"To see six of the world's top 10 players on our entry list before you even get to the names Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, Milos Raonic, Feliciano Lopez, Nick Kyrgios and the British number one Kyle Edmund really whets the appetite for a fantastic week of tennis," said tournament director Stephen Farrow.

"We can't wait to get started."

The Queen's Club Championships, now sponsored by drinks brand Fever-Tree, will be live on BBC television, radio and online.