Madrid Open: Kyle Edmund beats Daniil Medvedev to set up Novak Djokovic tie

Kyle Edmund won his first ATP Tour doubles title with Cameron Norrie at the Estoril Open on Sunday

British number one Kyle Edmund eased to victory over Russia's Daniil Medvedev to set up a second-round tie with Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open.

Edmund, 23, saved five break points in the first set as the match remained on serve at 4-4.

The world number 22 then reeled off eight straight games to win 6-4 6-0 in one hour 17 minutes.

He will likely enter the world top 20 should he beat 12-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic on Wednesday.

The Serbian former world number one, who has struggled since returning from elbow surgery, secured his first win against a top-20 opponent in almost a year by beating Kei Nishikori on Monday.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Canada's Denis Shapovalov moved into round three with a 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 6-4 victory over France's Benoit Paire, as did Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic, who beat Richard Gasquet 7-6 (7-1) 7-6 (7-1).

In round one, Spain's 11th seed Roberto Bautista Agut beat American Jared Donaldson 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 6-4 and will next play Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber, who saw offJapan's Yuichi Sugita 6-4 6-3.

Agut's compatriots Fernando Verdasco and Albert Ramos Vinolas also moved into round two with victories over Paolo Lorenzi and Peter Gojowczyk respectively, but ninth seed Pablo Carreno Busta was defeated by Croatia's Borna Coric.