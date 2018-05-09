Madrid Open: Caroline Wozniacki out but Simona Halep wins again

Caroline Wozniacki won her first Grand Slam title with victory at the Australian Open in January

World number two Caroline Wozniacki was stunned by Kiki Bertens in the third round at the Madrid Open.

The Dane could have overtaken Romania's Simona Halep as world number one by winning the tournament.

However, she was beaten 6-2 6-2 by Dutch world number 20 Bertens in just 61 minutes.

Defending champion Halep had earlier registered a straightforward 6-1 6-4 win over Czech Kristyna Pliskova to reach the quarter-finals.

Bertens will go on to play either Maria Sharapova or Kristina Mladenovic.

Defending champion Halep barely looked troubled as she won five consecutive games to clinch the opening set in 29 minutes.

Pliskova produced a better second set but she could not maintain any pressure, with Halep saving all five of the break points she faced.

She finished with 32 unforced errors to Halep's 13 as her opponent closed out victory in 77 minutes.

Halep will face either sixth seed Karolina Pliskova - twin sister of Kristyna - or American Sloane Stephens next.