Wimbledon: Andy Murray doing 'everything he can' to be fit - Judy Murray

Murray has slipped to 39 in the world rankings having not played competitively since Wimbledon last year

Andy Murray is doing "everything he can" to return from injury in time for Wimbledon, says his mother Judy.

The former world number one, a two-time winner at the All England Club, has not played competitively since last year's championships.

The 30-year-old Scot underwent hip surgery in January.

"His goal was always to be ready for the grass-court season and, fingers crossed, that will happen," Judy Murray told the Victoria Derbyshire show.

"I'm sure when he's got some news he will share that."

Doubts had emerged this week about Murray's return, with news that he is unlikely to feature in a tournament at Loughborough this month.

The first event Murray has publicly committed to is the grass court tournament in Rosmalen in the Netherlands, from 11 to 17 June.

"The strength and depth of men's tennis is so great that I don't think anybody would want to come back into that environment unless you are 100%," said Judy, adding that it had been "a long, frustrating lay-off" for her youngest son.

Asked if she had any fears about her son's career being over, Judy dismissed the notion, saying: "I don't think so; he's still got a lot of things he wants to achieve in the game."