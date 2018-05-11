Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal beaten by Dominic Thiem as unbeaten run ends
Rafael Nadal's 21-match unbeaten run on clay ended as he was knocked out of the Madrid Open in the quarter-finals by Dominic Thiem.
Nadal had been unbeaten on the surface since losing to Thiem in May 2017 and again lost to the Austrian 7-5 6-3.
The Spaniard had not dropped a set on clay since losing to Thiem in 2017 and set a new record of 50 consecutive set wins on a single surface on Thursday.
The defeat means Roger Federer will replace Nadal as world number one.
More to follow.