Italian Open 2018: Juan Martin Del Potro injured but Rafael Nadal wins

Del Potro enjoyed a 15-match winning streak earlier this year

World number six Juan Martin Del Potro has suffered an injury scare before the French Open, retiring from his Italian Open match with David Goffin.

Belgium's Goffin was leading 6-2 4-5 when Del Potro, who had just missed a set point, retired with a groin injury.

World number two Rafael Nadal cruised into the last eight with a 6-4 6-1 win over Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov.

Croatian fourth seed Marin Cilic won 6-3 6-4 against France's Benoit Paire.

The French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, begins on 27 May at Roland Garros in Paris.

Argentine Del Potro, 29, has been hampered by wrist problems in recent years.

But he has battled back to fitness and form over the past two years, winning his first ATP Masters title by beating Roger Federer at Indian Wells in March.

Goffin, ranked 10th in the world, will play the winner of the match between British number one Kyle Edmund and German third seed Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals.

Shapovalov, considered one of the game's rising stars, beat the 31-year-old Nadal in Montreal last year - but could not replicate the result on the Spaniard's favoured clay surface.