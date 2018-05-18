Andy Murray: Former Wimbledon champion not ready for ATP return

Andy Murray had hip surgery in Melbourne on 8 January

Andy Murray has not asked for a wildcard into next week's ATP Challenger event in Loughborough.

The double Wimbledon champion, 31, has not played competitively since Wimbledon last year and had an operation on his right hip in January.

It is thought the Scot had initially targeted the new event, which begins on Monday, to start his comeback.

The BBC understands a recent setback has left his chances of playing on grass this summer in some doubt.

Murray, who has not spoken publicly about his recovery, said in January he would only return to competition when completely fit and ready.

British players James Ward, Edward Corrie, Lloyd Glasspool and Luke Bambridge have been awarded wild cards into the main draw.

Dan Evans, who recently returned from a one-year ban for taking cocaine, will be in the qualifying event.

The tournament will be staged on the ATP Challenger Tour, the level below the ATP World Tour, with a prize fund of $100,000 (£72,000).