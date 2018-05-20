French Open: Milos Raonic pulls out of Roland Garros with injury

Raonic lost in the fourth round of last year's French Open

World number 22 Milos Raonic has pulled out of next week's French Open with injury.

Raonic, 27, has struggled with a knee issue in recent weeks and withdrew from the Monte Carlo Masters last month.

The Canadian reached the 2016 Wimbledon final, losing to Andy Murray, while his best result in Paris came in 2014 when he reached the quarter-finals.

"It is with a heavy heart that I am withdrawing from Roland Garros," Raonic said on Twitter.

"I know I need to continue working hard to put myself in the best position when I step out on the court.

"Thank you all for your support and see you soon on the grass."

The French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, starts in Paris on 27 May.

Raonic is due to play at the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's, which starts on 18 June, while Wimbledon begins on 2 July.