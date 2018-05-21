Lyon Open: Cameron Norrie beats Jose Hernandez-Fernandez to reach round two

Norrie is now at a career-high ranking of 102

British number three Cameron Norrie reached the second round of the Lyon Openwith a straight-set win over Jose Hernandez-Fernandez of the Dominican Republic.

Norrie, ranked 102, defeated Hernandez-Fernandez, ranked 266, 7-6 (7-5) 6-1.

The 21-year-old struggled with his serve at times in the first set, he was far more solid in the second set.

He next faces either French sixth seed Gael Monfils or Germany's Maximilian Marterer.