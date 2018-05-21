Andy Murray to make comeback at Libema Open - tournament director

Andy Murray has not played a competitive match since undergoing hip surgery in January

Andy Murray remains on track to make his comeback from hip surgery at next month's Libema Open, according to tournament director Marcel Hunze.

The two-time Wimbledon champion's recovery from the January operation is believed to have suffered a setback.

But Hunze, who runs the event that takes place from 11-17 June in Den Bosch, expects Murray, 31, to compete.

"After consulting his team, we don't have any reason to doubt his participation," he told BBC Scotland.

"Andy is on the entry list. We are looking forward to welcoming Andy here for his comeback on the [ATP] tour."

The Dutch grass court event is followed by London's Queen's Club (18-25 June) and then Wimbledon (2-15 July).