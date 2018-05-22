Heather Watson: British number two ends four-month losing streak

Watson's last WTA Tour singles win came in the quarter-finals of the Hobart International in January

Heather Watson ended her four-month WTA Tour singles losing streak with victory over Kateryna Bondarenko to reach the second round of the Nuremberg Cup.

The 26-year-old overturned a deficit in the third-set tie-break to beat her Ukrainian opponent 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-3) and end a winless run of eight matches.

Briton Watson's last victory came in the quarter-finals of the Hobart International in January.

She will play Hungarian qualifier Fanny Stollar in the second round in Germany.

After winning the first set, British number two Watson dropped the second before struggling to hold serve in the decider.

She failed to convert several match points before wrapping up an important win in two hours and 38 minutes.