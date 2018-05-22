French Open: Serena Williams will not be seeded at Roland Garros

Williams has won the French Open three times

Former world number one Serena Williams will not be seeded for this year's French Open.

The 36-year-old made her comeback in March, six months after giving birth, and her ranking has fallen to 453.

She had early defeats at Indian Wells and Miami as she has struggled for form and pulled out of clay-court events in Madrid and Rome.

The French Tennis Federation says the 32 women's seeds at Roland Garros will be "based on the WTA ranking" .

"Consequently, (the seeds) will reflect this week's world ranking," the organisers added.

Williams has won the French Open, which takes place from 27 May to 10 June, three times.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion's last appearance on clay was in the final at Roland Garros in 2016 when she lost to Garbine Muguruza.