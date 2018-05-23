Lyon Open: Cameron Norrie reaches quarter-finals

Cameron Norrie is set to improve on his career-high ranking

Britain's Cameron Norrie reached the quarter-finals of the Lyon Open with a second straight-set win in a row.

The 22-year-old, ranked 102 in the world, beat Germany's Maximilian Marterer, the world number 69, 6-1 6-4.

The British number three will next face big-serving American John Isner, the second seed, who beat Romania's Radu Albot 7-6 (7-3) 6-3.

Norrie controlled the opening set and earned the break in the second, sealing the win with his first match point.

Meanwhile, at the ATP Challenger event in Loughborough, James Ward made it into the last eight with victory over American third seed Christian Harrison 7-6 (7-2) 6-3.

Ward, who was given a wildcard for the event, had knee surgery last year and has seen his ranking drop from a career-high of 89 to 614.

But he played some solid tennis against the world number 215 to claim victory.