French Open 2018: Gabriella Taylor beaten by Mariana Duque-Marino in qualifying

Gabriella Taylor will not feature in the French Open when the tournament starts on 27 May
2018 French Open
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June
Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website

Great Britain's Gabriella Taylor has failed to qualify for the French Open after defeat by Mariana Duque-Marino.

The 20-year-old beat China's Lu Jingjing in round one of qualifying but fell to a 6-4 6-4 defeat in round two.

Taylor, the world number 184, gave up 27 unforced errors, six more than Colombia's Duque-Marino.

World number 113 Duque-Marino next faces Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic for a place in the women's singles, which begin at Roland Garros on 27 May.

