French Open 2018: Johanna Konta loses to Yulia Putintseva in first round

British number one Johanna Konta's struggles at Roland Garros continued as she lost in the French Open first round for the third successive year.

The 22nd seed lost 6-4 6-3 to Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva.

Konta spoke positively in the build-up about her ability on the red clay, but made too many unforced errors against an opponent ranked 93rd in the world.

Heather Watson, Britain's only other player in the women's draw, faces France's Oceane Dodin on Monday.

