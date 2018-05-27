French Open 2018: Alexander Zverev cruises into second round

Alexander Zverev has come into the French Open as a title contender

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June

Germany's Alexander Zverev cruised into the second round of the French Open with a straight sets victory over unseeded Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis.

The 21-year-old second seed needed only an hour and 11 minutes to prevail 6-1 6-1 6-2 against the world number 92.

Zverev is looking for his first Grand Slam trophy having won eight singles titles on the ATP tour circuit.

Lucas Pouille, Grigor Dimitrov and Kei Nishikori were among the other seeds who progressed on day one.

French number one Pouille beat Daniil Medvedev of Russia 6-2 6-3 6-4, while Japan's Nishikori earned a 7-6 (7-0) 6-4 6-3 win against Maxime Janvier of France.

Dimitrov, the fourth seed, won 6-1 6-4 7-6 (7-1) against lucky loser Mohamed Safwat, who only found out he was playing an hour before the match was due to start.

The youngest male opponent in the competition, 19-year-old French wildcard Corentin Moutet, beat the oldest male, 39-year-old Czech Ivo Karlovic, in straight sets.

Moutet, one of six teenagers in the main draw, won 7-6 (9-7) 6-2 7-6 (7-5).