Loughborough Trophy: Hiroki Moriya beat James Ward to win ATP Challenger Tour title

From the section

Hiroki Moriya won 72% of his first serve points against James Ward in the final

Japan's Hiroki Moriya beat Great Britain's James Ward in straight sets to win the Loughborough Trophy.

Eighth seed Moriya, 27, needed 80 minutes to beat world number 614 Ward 6-2, 7-5 in the final to win the title at the indoor hard court event.

It was a third ATP Challenger Tour title for world number 298 Moriya, who has also reached four finals.

The inaugural Loughborough Trophy is part of the second-tier ATP Challenger Tour.