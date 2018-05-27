French Open 2018: Venus Williams out but Elina Svitolina progresses

Venus Williams reached the French Open final in 2002 where she lost to sister Serena

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams lost to world number 91 Wang Qiang in the first round of the French Open.

Ninth seed Williams, runner-up at Roland Garros in 2002, was beaten 6-4 7-5 by the 26-year-old Chinese player.

Williams, 37, who is due to compete in the doubles with sister Serena in Paris, went out when she sent a forehand into the net.

Meanwhile, fourth seed Elina Svitolina beat Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5 6-3.