French Open 2018: Petra Kvitova & Naomi Osaka through, Victoria Azarenka out

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June

Eighth seed Petra Kvitova came back from a set down to beat Veronica Cepede Royg 3-6 6-1 7-5 and reach the French Open second round.

The Czech, among the title favourites, made a shaky start with 17 unforced errors in the first set.

The two-time Wimbledon champion improved in the second but took until the 11th game of the third set for the decisive break against the Paraguayan.

Ex-world number one Victoria Azarenka lost 7-5 7-5 to Katerina Siniakova.

Meanwhile, Japan's Naomi Osaka, who won this year's Indian Wells title, beat American Sofia Kenin 6-2 7-5 to progress.