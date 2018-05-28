French Open: Cameron Norrie into second round after Peter Gojowczyk retires

Cameron Norrie was world number 243 this time last year - he is now the world number 85

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June

Debutant Cameron Norrie became the first Briton to reach the second round of this year's French Open when his opponent Peter Gojowczyk retired in the second set because of injury.

The 22-year-old British number three dominated the world number 43 from the baseline in the opening set, breaking twice on his way to taking it 6-1.

Gojowczyk required treatment between sets, eventually retiring after losing the first two games of set two.

It's tough to get it like that, but I'll take it. My body is feeling good and my mind is too Cameron Norrie

Norrie will now play Lucas Pouille.

The French 15th seed defeated Russian Daniil Medvedev in three sets on Sunday.

Norrie said his performance in Lyon last week, where he reached the semi-finals, had given him a boost.

"I was very concentrated early on," he said. "I was being physical and playing on my terms.

"He came at me strong and I was able to fight him off. I'm not sure what was going on but I'll take the win.

"I was really nervous, my parents are here watching. He was tired mentally and I'm playing well from last week. I'm stoked to get the win. It's tough to get it like that, but I'll take it.

"My body is feeling good and my mind is too."

The left-hander won his opening service game before breaking the German to take a 2-0 lead. Gojowczyk, realising he was getting no joy from the baseline, decided instead to come to the net to put pressure on the Briton.

However, this plan had little positive effect and he was broken again in the sixth game before Norrie wrapped up the first set.

Gojowczyk received lengthy treatment from the trainer in the interval, but when play resumed he could barely move and was broken to love in the opening game. And after losing the next, he threw in the towel after only 41 minutes of play on court six.