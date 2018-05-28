French Open 2018: Novak Djokovic beats qualifier Rogerio Dutra Silva

Djokovic has won three ATP titles since his French Open win in 2016

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June

Novak Djokovic made the second round of the French Open after beating Brazilian qualifier Rogerio Dutra Silva.

The former world number one, seeded 20th at Roland Garros, went 2-0 down at the start of the first two sets but recovered to come through 6-3 6-4 6-4.

The injury-hit Serb has not won a Grand Slam title since his victory in Paris in 2016.

Meanwhile Stan Wawrinka, another former champion who has struggled with injury, lost his opener.

The Swiss 23rd seed, who overcame Djokovic in the French Open final in 2015, was beaten 6-2 3-6 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 by Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

