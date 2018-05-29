French Open 2018: Garbine Muguruza beats Svetlana Kuznetsova in first round
-
- From the section Tennis
|French Open 2018
|Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June
|Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and app.
Third seed Garbine Muguruza won a tricky encounter with Svetlana Kuznetsova in a French Open first-round match between two former champions.
After a 90-minute rain interruption at 5-5 in the first set, Wimbledon winner Muguruza triumphed 7-6 (7-0) 6-2.
Kuznetsova of Russia, who won the title in 2009, pushed the Spaniard hard but was undone by the 2016 champion's attacks at the net.
Day three features other ex-champions Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova.