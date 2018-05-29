French Open: Rafael Nadal beats Simone Bolelli in Roland Garros first round

Rafael Nadal stretched his head-to-head lead over Simone Bolelli to six unanswered wins

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June

Rafael Nadal began his campaign for an 11th French Open title with a rain-delayed 6-4 6-3 7-6 (11-9) win over Italy's Simone Bolelli.

Resuming 3-0 down in the third set, Nadal swiftly recovered the break but was pushed hard by the world number 129.

The Spaniard saved three set points from 6-3 down in the tie-break before prevailing in damp conditions.

Nadal will play Argentina's Guido Pella in the second round.

Elsewhere third-seeded Croat Marin Cilic, who has reached the final of two of the past three Grand Slams, saw off Australia's James Duckworth 6-3 7-5 7-6 (7-4).

Nadal, who will match Margaret Court's all-time record for most singles titles at the same Grand Slam event if he lifts the title again, won the 2017 crown without dropping a set.

He frequently looked unsettled by Bolelli's bold baseline hitting before his greater quality eventually told.