French Open 2018: Marco Trungelliti hopes for a less stressful drive home

Marco Trungelliti's drive from Barcelona to Paris earned him £85,500

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and app.

Lucky loser Marco Trungelliti hopes his drive home will have "less stress" than the 10-hour dash he made on Sunday to reach the French Open.

The Argentine, 27, drove from Barcelona to Paris with his grandmother, mother and brother to earn a first-round spot.

He beat Bernard Tomic on Monday, only to lose in straight sets against Italy's Marco Cecchinato on Wednesday.

"It's been a different experience with all the media," he said. "But I enjoyed it. I've never been here before."

Trungelliti - and his 89-year-old grandmother Daphne - became the centre of attention at Roland Garros after his wife posted pictures of them, along with his mother Susanna and brother Andre, travelling and singing during their journey to the French capital.

Media playback is not supported on this device French Open: Marco Trungelliti's epic journey from Barcelona pays off

He then described after his four-set win over Tomic that he had to tell his grandma to get out of the shower so they could leave his home in Barcelona.

The world number 190 lost in Roland Garros qualifying last week, but returned in a race to sign in as a lucky loser after Australian Nick Kyrgios pulled out with injury.

Now he will drive back to the Spanish city in a few days' time - having earned £85,500 from his trip to Paris.

"It has been amazing because I won on Monday, if I'd come here and lost it would have been tough mentally," he added.

"But the media attention didn't have an impact on my second match - I just didn't play good tennis."