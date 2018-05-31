French Open 2018: Cameron Norrie loses to Lucas Pouille in second round

Norrie is playing at the French Open for the first time

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and app.

British number three Cameron Norrie lost 6-2 6-4 5-7 7-6 (7-3) to 15th seed Lucas Pouille when their French Open second-round match resumed on Thursday.

Pouille, the French number one, led by two sets to one when bad light stopped play on Wednesday night.

In a tense fourth set, the Frenchman broke for 6-5 but he was unable to serve out for the match.

Norrie forced a tie-break but the world number 85 was unable to take it to a decider.

More to follow.