French Open 2018: Fourth seed Elina Svitolina knocked out in third round

Elina Svitolina
Elina Svitolina is the highest seed so far knocked out of the 2018 French Open
French Open 2018
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June
Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and app.

Fourth seed Elina Svitolina became the highest-profile casualty in the women's draw at the French Open after a surprise straight-sets defeat.

The Ukrainian lost 6-3 7-5 to Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu, the world number 33 who had never won a Grand Slam match before this week.

But Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki eased into the last 16.

Wozniacki, the second seed at Roland Garros, defeated France's Pauline Parmentier 6-0 6-3.

She will next face Russian 14th seed Darya Kasatkina, who beat Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-1 1-6 6-3.

"Today, really, I was off and couldn't find my rhythm, my game. I was really struggling," said Svitolina.

"On the other hand, she was playing great tennis. She was really, really on the ball."

