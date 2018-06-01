French Open 2018: Fourth seed Elina Svitolina knocked out in third round

From the section

Elina Svitolina is the highest seed so far knocked out of the 2018 French Open

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and app.

Fourth seed Elina Svitolina became the highest-profile casualty in the women's draw at the French Open after a surprise straight-sets defeat.

The Ukrainian lost 6-3 7-5 to Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu, the world number 33 who had never won a Grand Slam match before this week.

But Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki eased into the last 16.

Wozniacki, the second seed at Roland Garros, defeated France's Pauline Parmentier 6-0 6-3.

She will next face Russian 14th seed Darya Kasatkina, who beat Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-1 1-6 6-3.

"Today, really, I was off and couldn't find my rhythm, my game. I was really struggling," said Svitolina.

"On the other hand, she was playing great tennis. She was really, really on the ball."