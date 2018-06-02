French Open 2018: Petra Kvitova knocked out as Garbine Muguruza advances

  • From the section Tennis
Garbine Muguruza
Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza has yet to drop a set at this year's French Open
French Open 2018
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June
Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and app.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was knocked out of the French Open in the third round by Estonia's Anett Kontaveit.

The Czech eighth seed, who was among the favourites after winning the Madrid Open, lost 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-4).

Garbine Muguruza, the 2016 French Open champion, beat Australia's Sam Stosur 6-0 6-2 in 63 minutes to reach round four at Roland Garros in Paris.

Serena Williams and top seed Simona Halep are in action later on Saturday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Featured