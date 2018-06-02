French Open 2018: Petra Kvitova knocked out as Garbine Muguruza advances

From the section

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza has yet to drop a set at this year's French Open

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and app.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was knocked out of the French Open in the third round by Estonia's Anett Kontaveit.

The Czech eighth seed, who was among the favourites after winning the Madrid Open, lost 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-4).

Garbine Muguruza, the 2016 French Open champion, beat Australia's Sam Stosur 6-0 6-2 in 63 minutes to reach round four at Roland Garros in Paris.

Serena Williams and top seed Simona Halep are in action later on Saturday.