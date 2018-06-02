French Open 2018: Maria Sharapova wins to set up potential Serena Williams match

Maria Sharapova won the French Open in 2012 and 2014

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June

Two-time champion Maria Sharapova could face Serena Williams in the French Open last 16 after beating sixth seed Karolina Pliskova in Paris.

Russian 28th seed Sharapova produced a superior baseline game to win 6-2 6-1 against the Czech, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros last year.

Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slams, faces German Julia Goerges on Saturday.

The American is playing her first Grand Slam since taking a break last year to give birth to her first child.

Sharapova, 31, is competing at Roland Garros for the first time since 2015, having been refused a wildcard entry in 2017 after serving a doping ban.

She said: "This was my match to win. I wanted to perform well and give myself a chance."